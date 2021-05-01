9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Headlines
Updated:

Chishimba Kambwili rejoins PF at a Colourful ceremony in Lusaka

Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former National Democratic Congress(NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili has re-joined the the ruling Patritic Front (PF) and has pledged to support President Edgar Lungu during the August general election.

Speaking a colourful ceremony when he was welcomed back into PF by PF National Chairperson Samuel Mumba, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila among other party officials, Mr Kambwili said that he has decided to renew his membership with the PF to support the party’s development agenda.

Mr Kambwili said that PF has never departed from its pro poor policies and wants to ensure there is continued development, adding that the PF administration is the only government that has delivered tremendous development in just 9 years.

Mr Kambwili said parties that subscribe to tribalism must not be supported by any well-meaning Zambians.

And welcoming Mr Kambwili, Mr Mukupa said the PF welcomes all members including those who return to the party. He said the PF will work with Mr. Kambwili to ensure that the PF wins the August polls.

Meanwhile, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila called for unity and discipline in the party. Mr. Mwila said people must be able to embrace one another further stating that more people are expected to join and rejoin the party.

He said the party has already commenced mobilization and further stating that Mr. Kambwili re-joining the party is part of the mobilization.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Chairman Kennedy Kamba said any form of indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party.

Mr. Kamba said youths are expected to respect the party leadership.

