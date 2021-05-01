Government has emphasized the need for industrialization in creating decent jobs for the people and in reducing poverty.

Kasama District Commissioner, Kelly Kashiwa said industrialisation holds the key in creating employment opportunities for the youths.

Mr. Kashiwa said industrialisation is a pathway to reducing poverty and accelerating the country’s transition into a middle income country.

“Industrialisation has been instrumental in the economic development of the country, and the process has improved productivity and allowed for mass production, which has in turn increased standards of living.” he said.

The District Commissioner said this when he officiated at the Labour Day award ceremony for employees for of China State Construction Company in Kasama today.

He stated that government attaches great importance to employment creation as the top most strategy for ensuring stability and overall growth.

Mr. Kashiwa has since commended the contractor for recognizing the effort of its workers who are doing delivering development for the people of Kasama.

“It is encouraging to see contractors recognising the efforts that workers input in ensuring services delivery for the people of Kasama” he said.

And Chambeshi Water Supply and Sanitation Company Managing Director, Lackson Simumba explained that the company is doing its best to provide employment to more people in the region through the industrialization agenda.

He explained that the company which is the biggest employer in Northern and Muchinga provinces is also planning to create 200 new direct jobs through the initiatives it will undertake of constructing a bottling plant, chemical plant and a mini hydro power station.

“Chambeshi is implementing a number of projects in the region as part of our diversification agenda with the potential of providing over 200 new jobs through the water bottling plant the chemical plant and the mini hydro power station that will be set up in both Northern and Muchinga provinces” he said.

Mr. Simumba further commended the company for recognizing the contribution of its staff stating that it is a right step in motivating workers.

Meanwhile, China State Construction Project Manager Goody Gu praised the outstanding relationship that China and Zambia has continued to enjoy.

Mr. Good has further promised to deliver quality water project for the people of Kasama.

“Zambian workers are helping us with their sweats and hard work. All Chinese staff of China State for this project will work together with Zambian workers. And we must give Kasama people a high quality project” he said.

The company which is constructing the 27 million dollars water and sanitation project in Kasama and Mbala has given out award in form of bicycles to the five best performing employees while the rest have been given a 2.5 litres of cooking oil, 2 kg sugar and 25 kg bag of mealie meal.