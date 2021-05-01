Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa says the government is committed to ensuring that local transporters are empowered in order to grow the capacity of the petroleum transportation subsector.

Mr Nkhuwa says all contracted government suppliers and OMCs importing petroleum products into Zambia are expected to support the empowerment programme initiated by the government.

The Minister said it will now be required that contracted government suppliers importing petroleum in the country announce 50% of their import volumes through the Secretariat for equitable distribution to all local transporters.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media yesterday.

He noted that importers of petroleum products have been urged to engage the Secretariat through the Office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy.

Mr Nkhuwa noted that the Secretariat currently has representation from the institutions such as TAZAMA Pipelines Limited, Energy Regulation Board, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Indeni Petroleum Refinery Limited Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia and Zambia Union of Tanker Drivers and Allied.

“ Empowerment of Zambian transporters all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and contracted Government suppliers importing petroleum products into Zambia are required to announce fifty Percent (50%) of their import volumes through the Secretariat for equitable distribution to all local transporters,’’ he stated.

Mr Nkhuwa noted that the mandate of the Secretariat is to ensure transparency and efficiency in non-petroleum products and Ensure the administration of transportation petroleum products is done by Zambian.

He said government is updating on all activities of Oil Marketing Companies in the transportation of Government fuel.