9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 1, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

President Lungu Commisions Longacres flyover bridge

By Chief Editor
45 views
1
Economy President Lungu Commisions Longacres flyover bridge
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has re-assured Zambians of determination and commitment to improve the state of infrastructure in every part of the country as highlighted in the 2021-2026 Patriotic Front (PF) manifesto.

The President said PF government will continue to invest in massive infrastructure development for economic development, job creation and ultimately poverty reduction.

Speaking when he commissioned the Longacres flyover bridge under the Lusaka city decongestion road project, President also commended cooperating partners for the support.

“I wish to reiterate my government’s sincere appreciation to the people and government of India for their support and partnership on this project as well as many other projects being implemented throughout the country. The people of Zambia will forever treasure this support and partnership as it truly brings about the transformation of lives for the Zambian people,” he said.

He said the PF government has demonstrated consistency and commitment in making the lives of all Zambians better without leaving anyone behind as evident from the number of projects being completed countrywide as well as those that are in progress.

He said improved road infrastructure is an enabler for economic activities.

“It is my government’s desire and expectations that the citizenry will take advantage of these developments to utilise the new business opportunities which arise from such infrastructure.

The areas which were not previously suitable for certain business ventures have now become easily accessible, with enhanced suitability,” President Lungu said.

Previous articleMinister of Energy says Government will strengthen local petroleum transporters
Next articleMessage to South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu prods motorists to observe road safety on new infrastructure

President Edgar Lungu has yesterday commissioned the Longacres Flyover Bridge in Lusaka with a call on motorists to observe...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia- Brazil confer over fertilizer partnership

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Zambia’s Ministry of Agriculture and the Brazilian Fertilizer Company Agronelli has held talks aimed at commencing the fertilizer partnership between Zambia and Brazil. Speaking...
Read more

Minister of Energy says Government will strengthen local petroleum transporters

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Energy Matthew Nkhuwa says the government is committed to ensuring that local transporters are empowered in order to grow the capacity of...
Read more

Zambia – Angola signs oil pipeline MoU

Economy Chief Editor - 13
Zambia and Angola have signed an Inter-Governmental Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation to facilitate private sector Development and Implementation of the Refined Petroleum Multi-Product...
Read more

Mwakalombe rebukes Riotous Mufulira youths who demanded a Mopani Black Mountain Mining Dumpsite

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe has condemned the riotous behaviour by Kankoyo youths who destroyed property while demanding that government gives them the dumpsite,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.