PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has re-assured Zambians of determination and commitment to improve the state of infrastructure in every part of the country as highlighted in the 2021-2026 Patriotic Front (PF) manifesto.

The President said PF government will continue to invest in massive infrastructure development for economic development, job creation and ultimately poverty reduction.

Speaking when he commissioned the Longacres flyover bridge under the Lusaka city decongestion road project, President also commended cooperating partners for the support.

“I wish to reiterate my government’s sincere appreciation to the people and government of India for their support and partnership on this project as well as many other projects being implemented throughout the country. The people of Zambia will forever treasure this support and partnership as it truly brings about the transformation of lives for the Zambian people,” he said.

He said the PF government has demonstrated consistency and commitment in making the lives of all Zambians better without leaving anyone behind as evident from the number of projects being completed countrywide as well as those that are in progress.

He said improved road infrastructure is an enabler for economic activities.

“It is my government’s desire and expectations that the citizenry will take advantage of these developments to utilise the new business opportunities which arise from such infrastructure.

The areas which were not previously suitable for certain business ventures have now become easily accessible, with enhanced suitability,” President Lungu said.

