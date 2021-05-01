Zambia’s Ministry of Agriculture and the Brazilian Fertilizer Company Agronelli has held talks aimed at commencing the fertilizer partnership between Zambia and Brazil.

Speaking when she addressed stakeholders during a virtual meeting, Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Alfreda Mwamba called on Agronelli to consider possibilities of partnering with the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) through technology advancement and production of phosphate fertilizer.

Ambassador Mwamba said that Agronelli’s fertilizer would enable Zambia to produce the drought- resistant bumper harvest as well as benefit the small scale and commercial farmers in the country.

“Once the centre is set up in Zambia, exports could be made within the region and economic benefits will be attained in line with the National Agricultural Policy,” she noted.

Dr. Mwamba added that the partnership will further contribute to the increase and availability of inputs on the market as well as boost crop production and diversification.

She reiterated that the phosphate fertilizer from Brazil will enhance government’s efforts of sustaining the country’s food basket.

And Agronelli Company Director Renato Costa notified the stakeholders that the Brazilian fertilizer company is ready to send a one-ton foot container of fertilizer to Zambia as a pilot project to ascertain its results on the Zambian soil.

Mr. Costa said his company is ready to do business with Zambia because of the country’s vibrant Agro vision.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, Principal Agricultural Economist, Peter Zulu advised Agronelli to send the sample of the fertilizer to Zambia for evaluation before importation.

Mr. Zulu assured the Brazilian company that Zambia is open to meaningful investment in order to develop the Agricultural sector.

Other Stakeholders that participated in the meeting include the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Zambia Agricultural Research Institute and the Zambia Development Agency.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media in yesterday by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Brazil, Grace Makowane.