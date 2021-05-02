9.5 C
Sports
Nkana Free Fall Continues , Napsa Stars Lose Too

Sports Nkana Free Fall Continues , Napsa Stars Lose Too
http://www.lusakatimes.com

Struggling Nkana were thumped 3-0 by Green Eagles away in Choma to remain second from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table.

Nkana remain nine points away from the survival line and have 11 matches left to play before the season ends.

On the road to victory, Eagles confused Nkana with two early goals at Independence Stadium.

Striker Maybin Kalengo put Eagles in the driving seat with a seventh minute goal before Amity Shamenda doubled the lead five minutes later and the last goal was inked two minutes into the second half added time.

It was sweet revenge for Eagles who lost 3-1 at Nkana in the first round match played last December in Wusakile.

The Eagles moved two places up on number 11 on 33 points after playing 26 matches.

In Lusaka, Green Buffaloes edged Napsa Stars 2-1 at Nkoloma Stadium on Sunday.

Striker Nicholas Mulilo scored the winner in the 75th minute via penalty after the two teams went to the break with a 1-1 scoreline.

Buffaloes led on 21 minutes with striker Friday Samu as the scorer but his goal was cancelled by Jimmy Mukeya in the 45th minute.

Napsa remained stuck on 16th position with 27 points from 22 matches as Buffaloes jumped two places up to number 12 on 32 points after playing 26 matches.

FAZ Super Division – Week 27 Results

02/05/2021

Green Eagles 3-0 Nkana

Green Buffaloes 2-1 Napsa Stars

01/05/2021

Red Arrows 3-1 Lusaka Dynamos

Zanaco 1-0 Forest Rangers

Power Dynamos 0-0 Nkwazi

Kitwe United 1-1 Buildcon

Prison Leopards 0-0 Young Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors 2-0 Lumwana Radiants

Indeni 0-2 Zesco United

