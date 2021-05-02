Visiting Bangladeshi Chief of Army Staff, General Aziz Ahmed has urged people around the world to visit the Victoria Falls and enjoy not only its uniqueness but also the friendliness of the Zambian people.

Gen. Ahmed has told journalists after touring the Victoria Falls with Zambia Army Commander Lt. General William Sikazwe that what he has read and heard about the Victoria Falls is nothing compared to what he has experienced.

And Gen. Ahmed said through his visit, Zambia and Bangladeshi armies will become closer, increase interactions in terms of exchange of trainings and other facilities of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Lt. General William Sikazwe said the trip by Gen. AHMED will benefit Zambia because that country has a lot of experience in conventional warfare.

Lt. Gen. Sikazwe said that Zambia has a lot to learn from Bangladeshi and that the exchange visits will promote the interest of both countries.

He said Gen. Ahmed’s five days visit to Zambia is a reciprocation of his visit to that country