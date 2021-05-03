THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has announced the list of its adopted candidates for the Parliamentary, Mayoral, and Council Chairperson positions for Southern, Central and North-Western Provinces.

PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila said the development came after Members of the Central Committee met on Saturday and Sunday 1st and 2nd May, 2021, to adopt candidates to contest on the ruling party ticket in the named Provinces ahead of the August 12 General Elections.

Announcing the adopted candidates in a Press briefing at the Party Secretariat today, Hon Mwila has appealed to the unsuccessful applicants to remain loyal to His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF because it was not the end of the road for them.

He said there were so many platforms that they can use to contribute to the Party and the nation at large other than being an MP, a Mayor or a Council Chairperson hence the party would not forget them.

“I wish to make a very passionate appeal to all those that have not been adopted to remain loyal to the Party and to go flat out campaigning for His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and all those that have been adopted. There is time for everything and your time will surely come. You should not despair or lose heart,” Hon Mwila said.

Southern Province:

Parliamentary candidates

Brave Mweetwa (Siavonga), Hakachima Kavuambu (Chikankata), Hatimba Bryden (Magoye), Moonga Rex (Mazabuka Central), Mulambo Metson (Bweengwa), Haamonga Francis (Moomba), Mungala Bbalewa (Gwembe), Hamuchenje Gerald (Pemba) Kabanze Bright (Sinazongwe) Kelvin Chikwata (Namwala), Moola Kenneth (Choma Central), Mwaka Charity Habasune (Mbabala), Mufwambi Raymond (Kalomo Central), Paphic Munachonga (Dundumwezi), Siachongwe Simachila (Mapatizya), Namakau Muyangana Sianga (Livingstone) Mwampole Brighton (Katombora).

Mayoral and Council Chairperson Candidates

Muchimba Hillary (Mazabuka), Collins Chilala (Choma), Deka Ronald (Siavonga), Ricky Kaamba (Chikankata), Hendrix Chiluma (Monze), Machila Lanswell (Gweembe) Chirwa Ruth (Pemba). Sinkanwe Agripa (Sinazongwe), Chizyuka Henry Chiinda (Namwala), Nga’ndu Oscar (Kalomo), Mwanakambowe Petronella (Zimba) Mwiinde Joram (Kazungula).

Central Province

Parliamentary candidates

Hon Sydney Mushanga (Bwacha), Hon Tutwa Ngulube (Kabwe Central), Siingwa Mbita Chrispin (Kapiri Mposhi), Hon Davies Chisopa (Mkushi South), Christopher Chibuye (Mkushi North), Chibolela Albertina (Nangoma), Matembo Dan (Mumbwa), Tshili Thabiso Mzinga (Lufubu) Toloko Kelvin (Mwembeshi). Hon Chanda Remember Mutale (Chitambo), Chester Kasonde (Muchinga), Hon Kabanda Maxwell (Serenje), Emmanuel Chimisa Chenda (Keembe), Martin Chowa (Chisamba), Mukosa Mulando Remmy (Katuba), Kaimana Thomas Hendrix (Itezhi-Thezi).

Mayoral and Council Chairperson Candidates

Charity Mpundu Kapona (Chibombo), Chibanga Joseph (Chisamba), Mubambo Jacob (Itezhi-Tezhi), Patrick Chishala (Kabwe), Nkolola Brian (Kapiri Mposhi), Paul Tembo (Luano) Bwalya Evans (Mkushi) Doreen Mudenda (Mumbwa), Horebe Kafuwa (Ngabwe), Chilikwela Gilbert (Shibuyunji), Mulumba Staivous (Serenje) Mwelwa Brian (Chitambo).

North-Western Province

Parliamentary candidates

Richard Taima (Mushindano), Maureen Sambisaya Jitanda (Kalumbila), Brighton Kalowa Matoka (Mwinilunga), Fisher Henry Peter (Ikelenge) Ormond Peter Musonda (Kasempa). Others are Davies Mbalu (Mufumbwe), Chingimbu Danny (Manyinga), Sangonga Joseph (Kabompo), Mwendelema Jonathan (Zambezi East), Chjarles Kakoma (Zambezi West) Enock Kapalu (Chavuma).

Mayoral and Council Chairperson Candidates