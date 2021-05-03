THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is disappointed that it takes ages for damaged roads and highways to be repaired despite them being busy tolled roads.

According to a statement released to the media by Mthoniswa Banda, the Group Admin for ZRHSG, the Group is therefore calling for urgent reforms in the manner these roads and highways are monitored, managed and repaired.

The Group has noted that despite motorists and advocacy road safety groups reporting that the stretch on the Great North Road between Chisamba and Ndola being badly damaged and ridden with dangerous ridges that make them unsafe for use as a highway and busy road, the Road Development Agency (RDA) and the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) have not moved on-site to remedy the situation.

The Group also notes that the everyday rush-hour congestion at 10 miles, caused by traffic turning into Chief Mungule’s Road or joining the Great North Road at that junction, no solution seems to be in the offing by the RDA and NRFA.

The Group also notes that several critical roads throughout the country have remained unsafe and prone to accidents without these agencies, the RDA, NRFA, moving on-site to remedy the situation.

The Zambian Roads and Highway Safety Group therefore proposes that the managing of toll fees be given to local councils who will in turn ensure that stretches of the highway passing through their jurisdiction are well maintained, and that damages on these roads are fixed within the shortest times possible.

That local roads joining the highways in small towns be restricted to designated highway junctions such as traffic circles or traffic lights, to avoid slow moving cars joining and leaving the highways and creating un necessary traffic jams.

That small towns have their own roads for their own domestic traffic and be restricted from tampering with the operations of the busy highways, including mounting roadblocks.

That local company is given contracts to remove broken-down vehicles on the highway to keep the roads safe and clear of obstacles.