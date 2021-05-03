Government says it cherishes the political and military interactions that exist between Zambia and Bangladesh.

Ministry of Defense Deputy Permanent Secretary, Wesy Likeli noted that Zambia being the first country in Africa to recognize the sovereignty of Bangladesh, remains resolute to further cement the bilateral ties.

He pointed out that government will explore other areas of mutual interest in the Agriculture and health sectors in which Bangladesh is thriving.

ZANIS Reports that Mr Likeli made the remarks when visiting Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff, General Aziz Ahmed paid a courtesy call on him in Lusaka today.

“Zambia cherishes that interaction that exists between our two people both at political and military levels. You would recall that we were the first country in Africa, to recognize your independence and we remain firm to working closely with you,” he said.

And Visiting Bangladeshi Chief of Army Staff, Aziz Ahmed has called on the Zambian government to explore other areas of mutual interest with his country.

General Aziz cited the health sector among the sectors that Zambia can benefit from stating that his country exports medicines to 150 countries globally.

“Our relations date back to 1983 when President Dr Kenneth Kaunda paid a state visit to our country and we saw the bilateral ties rejuvenated last year by the visit of Zambia Army Commander to our country, a thing that has gone down in the history of the two countries. We are thriving in the health and Agriculture sectors and Zambia can benefit immensely,” he emphasized.

And General Azizi later paid a courtesy call on Zambia Army Commander, Lt General William Sikazwe, where he reiterated that his country remains resolute to furthering the bilateral ties with the Zambian Army.

He stated that so far, at least 30 officers from Zambia Army have attended military courses from his country, which he said are still on-going.

Meanwhile, Lt General Sikazwe hailed Bangladesh for having played a significant role in the training of the defense force personnel.

He said his visit to Bangladesh and General Aziz’s visit to Zambia is a clear testimony of the growing bilateral ties between the two countries.

General Aziz who arrived in the country last week, will return to his country this week.