Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa has raised a preliminary petition to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia to amend the new form of affidavit sworn by Presidential candidates.

Sangwa has argued that the new version of Affidavit for Presidential Candidates/Running Mate has omitted or neglected to include the mandatory requirement of Article 106(3) which compels respondents to swear that ; “I have not twice held office as President”.

He has called on the Constitutional Court to compel the ECZ to reinstate this provision as it was a constitutional requirement for the eligibility of presidential candidates to contest in the election.

You can download the full petition below

Sangwa eligibility petition