The United Party for National Development (UPND) today handed over motor vehicles to its 10 provincial Chairmen across the country to help audit the party growth following the mobilisation exercise that has been going on.

Handing over the vehicles on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema at a colourful ceremony at the National Youth Command Centre in Villa, Thornpark today, Party Deputy Secretary General Mrs Getrude Imenda said the party leadership has listened to the cries of the youths on the need for transport to help during party mobilisation.

Mrs Imenda asked the youth leadership to reciprocate the trust given to them by giving the vehicles to competent people to operate them and go flat out to all corners of the country.

“I believe mobilization has taken place in all the provinces so I urge you to go into those provinces to audit in order to ascertain if indeed mobilization took place,” she said.

The Deputy Secretary General urged the youths to get on the ground and make sure the party wins elections with a landslide victory.

“You have been empowered now and you should not complain of not having the necessary logistical support,” she said.