“We are giving police 48 hours to arrest criminals who destroyed a building and burnt UPND campaign regalia failure to which we will apprehend known Patriotic Front members who committed the act,” United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy National Youth Chairman Stephen Chikota has warned.

Reacting to a video that has gone viral showing known PF members are seen burning UPND campaign materials and insulting the party President, Mr Chikota said it is sad that no action has been taken against the culprits despite the case being reported to police.

“We are capable of hitting back if this lawlessness is allowed to continue and we are giving police 48 hours to arrest these known culprits. We are not telling when and how we will arrest them but we are definitely getting them,” Mr Chikota said.

He was speaking at the party’s New Youth Command Centre in Villa, Thornpark when he addressed the press yesterday afternoon.

Speaking at the same event, Lusaka Province Party Youth Chairman Anderson Banda asked all PF youths who are being disowned by their leaders to realise that they are always abandoned to face the face law alone after being used to cause violence and insult innocent citizens.

He appealed to the police command to immediately bring to book cadres perpetuating violence.

And National Youth Secretary Samuel Ngwira has wondered how many times President Lungu is going to be giving ultimatum to a non performing Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Mr Ngwira said a few months after the extra judicial killings of Thomas Nsama and Bruce Kaunda near cabinet office in Lusaka, Mr Lungu told the nation that he was only giving Kanganja a few months to conclude the investigation of the two citizens.

He said Mr. Lungu should not waste time threatening to fire Mr Kanganja but must maintain him so that they can be fired together on the 12th August as Zambians are resolved and convinced beyond reason doubt to change government this year.