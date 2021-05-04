9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UPND Youth say they know the PF cadres who destroyed UPND campaign materials

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines UPND Youth say they know the PF cadres who destroyed UPND campaign...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

“We are giving police 48 hours to arrest criminals who destroyed a building and burnt UPND campaign regalia failure to which we will apprehend known Patriotic Front members who committed the act,” United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy National Youth Chairman Stephen Chikota has warned.

Reacting to a video that has gone viral showing known PF members are seen burning UPND campaign materials and insulting the party President, Mr Chikota said it is sad that no action has been taken against the culprits despite the case being reported to police.

“We are capable of hitting back if this lawlessness is allowed to continue and we are giving police 48 hours to arrest these known culprits. We are not telling when and how we will arrest them but we are definitely getting them,” Mr Chikota said.

He was speaking at the party’s New Youth Command Centre in Villa, Thornpark when he addressed the press yesterday afternoon.

Speaking at the same event, Lusaka Province Party Youth Chairman Anderson Banda asked all PF youths who are being disowned by their leaders to realise that they are always abandoned to face the face law alone after being used to cause violence and insult innocent citizens.

He appealed to the police command to immediately bring to book cadres perpetuating violence.

And National Youth Secretary Samuel Ngwira has wondered how many times President Lungu is going to be giving ultimatum to a non performing Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Mr Ngwira said a few months after the extra judicial killings of Thomas Nsama and Bruce Kaunda near cabinet office in Lusaka, Mr Lungu told the nation that he was only giving Kanganja a few months to conclude the investigation of the two citizens.

He said Mr. Lungu should not waste time threatening to fire Mr Kanganja but must maintain him so that they can be fired together on the 12th August as Zambians are resolved and convinced beyond reason doubt to change government this year.

Previous articleMubita Nawa Demonstrates How UPND is Rich in Insults Yet Bankrupt on Alternatives

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

UPND Youth say they know the PF cadres who destroyed UPND campaign materials

"We are giving police 48 hours to arrest criminals who destroyed a building and burnt UPND campaign regalia failure...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Intimidation and violent attacks towards journalists should come to a stop-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu has called for the protection of Journalists in the country against all forms of attacks. President Lungu said intimidation and violent...
Read more

Police probes burning of UPND materials

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations in the video that has gone viral depicting people burning political materials for the United Party for...
Read more

Nawakwi is Trying to use The Hatembos to Wipe Off her K88 Million DBZ Debt – Mweetwa

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development President Edith Nawakwi is using the Hatembos as a bait to clear the Eighty Eight million kwacha debt...
Read more

President Lungu given an Adoption Certificate as the official Presidential Candidate for PF in 2021 Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has handed over an Adoption Certificate to President Edgar Lungu as the official Presidential Candidate in the August 12,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.