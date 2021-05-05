9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Constitutional Court dismisses Petition against President Lungu’s Eligibility

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines Constitutional Court dismisses Petition against President Lungu’s Eligibility
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Constitutional Court of Zamhia has this afternoon dismissed the petition by UPND Katuba Member of Parliament Bampi Kapalasa and UPND Member Joseph Busenga on the grounds that the matter was already decided in the Dan Pule case earlier decided in 2018.

In a unanimous ruling delivered by Constitutional Court Judge Mungeni Mulenga on behalf of the full bench of seven (7) Constitutional Court Judges, the Court agreed with the Attorney General that issues regarding interpreting the term of office held by President Lungu from 2015 to 2016 were conclusively decided by the Court and that it no longer has jurisdiction to re-examine the same issues.

The Court further said the question on defining what it means to hold office as stated in Article 106(3) was part of the decision in Dan Pule case which cannot be reopened and rexamined by the Court.

The Attorney General had argued that the matter should be brought to a conclusive end as it is meant to prejudice President Lungu in filing nominations this month. A team of 7 lawyers from the Attorney General Chambers led by Likando Kalaluka argued before the full bench that matters being pursued on Article 106 were res judicata and the Constitutional Court has become functus officio.

The Court has set Friday, 7th May, 2021 to deliver a full written judgment.

Earlier, the Court dismissed a counter motion by Katuba MP to dismiss the motion as is was found to be improperly before the Court. The Court found that Mr Kapalasa had waived his right to raise a motion against another motion when he had already made submissions against the preliminary issue raised by the Attorney General.

Also in attendance during the hearing included Lusaka lawyers John Sangwa, Makebi Zulu and President Edgar Lungu’s Legal Advisor Sukwana Lukangaba. Others in attendance were Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza, NCP President Peter Chanda, student leaders, among others.

Previous articleZambians in diaspora urged to invest home

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Constitutional Court dismisses Petition against President Lungu’s Eligibility

The Constitutional Court of Zamhia has this afternoon dismissed the petition by UPND Katuba Member of Parliament Bampi Kapalasa...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government will continue implementing developmental programmes even after dissolution of Parliament-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu has assured traditional leaders in Southern Province that government will continue implementing developmental programmes across the country even after the dissolution...
Read more

PF drops two Ministers for Parliamentary Seats in Muchinga Province

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has dropped two ministers and the Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama from the list of...
Read more

John Sangwa petitions ConCourt to make ECZ provide mandatory affidavit form for presidential candidates

Headlines Chief Editor - 48
Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa has raised a preliminary petition to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia to amend the new form of affidavit sworn...
Read more

UPND Youth say they know the PF cadres who destroyed UPND campaign materials

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
"We are giving police 48 hours to arrest criminals who destroyed a building and burnt UPND campaign regalia failure to which we will apprehend...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.