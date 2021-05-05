President Edgar Lungu has assured traditional leaders in Southern Province that government will continue implementing developmental programmes across the country even after the dissolution of Parliament.

President Lungu said government which includes Permanent Secretaries and civil servants will be there to ensure that developmental projects are implemented.

Head of State was speaking in Namwala when he met six traditional leaders before gracing the cattle field day.

The President further stated that he is aware of the challenges that are being faced in the province concerning the implementation of certain projects and assured that he will make a follow up on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Head of State further requested traditional leaders to help in ensuring that they vote for a candidate who will be able to work with government in developing the area regardless of which party he or she belongs to.

“Candidates are there to be chosen. Choose whom you want to work with. Politics should not stand in the way of development,” he stated.

He further advised the chiefs to take advantage and encourage farmers on how to look after animals well.

And Chief Mukobela said he is happy that members of the community are willing to work with government to develop the area.

The traditional leader who pledged to continue working with government, said there is need to

to ensure that the projects that have not yet been implemented are also considered.

Other chiefs who met the President include Chiefs Chikanta, Mungaila, Muchila, Hamaunda and Chief Nalubamba‘s representative.