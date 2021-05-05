Nkana escaped with a home draw on Wednesday after Nkwazi rallied twice to finish 2-2 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The result saw Nkana end unbeaten against Nkwazi this season who are also the last side they have so far beaten in the league over the last three months before collecting now two draws and eight defeats in their last ten matches since that 2-0 away win in Lusaka on February 4.

Both of Nkana’s goals came from the penalty spot and Fred Tshimenga put his side Nkana ahead in the 28th minute.

But Nkwazi hit back in the 36th minute through Bernard Kumwenda to see the two sides go tied into the break.

Nkana captain and defender Richard Ocran restored the hosts’ lead when he converted Nkana’s final penalty in the 67th minute.

It looked like Nkana were finally going to end their nine-match winless drought but Nkwazi ensured they shared the points when Steven Mutama equalized in the 84th minute.

Nkana stay second from bottom on 24 points with ten games left, seven points behind Lumwana Radiants who drew 1-1 at home with second placed Zanaco.

Zanaco have 43 points, nine points behind leaders Zesco United who play on Thursday at home against thirteenth placed Green Eagles.

Buildcon are the only top four team to have won on Wednesday after the fourth placed side beat mid-table side Prison Leopards 2-1.

Buildcon have 41 points tied with third placed Forest Rangers who lost 2-1 at home to a resurgent Green Buffaloes.

Friday Samu scored a quick-fire brace for Buffaloes in the 5th and 7th minutes while Forest’s Thomas Chideu was on target for Forest in the 56th minute.

Buffaloes are 11th after collecting their fourth straight win and have 35 points as they hurtle towards the 42-point magic number they need to start talking about survival.

Staying on the topic of survival, Napsa Stars improved their own hopes following a 2-0 home win over bottom of table Kitwe United.

Emmanuel Mayuka came off the bench in the 70th minute when he replaced Bornwell Mwape to break the deadlock in the 83rd minute and Jacob Ngulube added the final goal in stoppage time.

Napsa have 30 points with eleven games left while United have 12 points and two more losses from the bottom placed sides’ remaining eight games will confirm their demotion.