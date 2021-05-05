9.5 C
President Lungu expected in Southern Province

President Edgar Lungu is today, Wednesday, May 5, expected in Namwala district, Southern province, for a one-day working visit.

Southern Province Permanent Secretary, Joyce Bwacha has confirmed this to ZANIS, saying the President will officiate at the Livestock Field Day.

This will be in Chief Mukobela’s area at an event organized by the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU)

Ms. Bwacha said the President’s officiating at the Livestock Field day, signifies the importance he attaches to the growth of the livestock sector in the province.

Previous articleI will never avenge the injustice meted on me by some individuals in this PF regime

