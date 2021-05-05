9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
General News
Updated:

Zambians in diaspora urged to invest home

By Chief Editor
Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil, Alfreda Kansembe-Mwamba has called on Zambians in the Diaspora to take advantage of the technological advancement in Agriculture, Energy and Manufacturing sectors to promote trade and Investment back home.

Dr Kansembe-Mwamba has encouraged Zambians living in the diaspora to invest back home amid Government’s efforts to avail them with a conducive environment for doing business.

She was speaking when she addressed Zambians living in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Peru.

During the meeting a lot of major issues were raised on how Government could help the women and men acquire land smoothly, for them to embark on investment ventures in Zambia.

Dr Kansembe-Mwamba assured Zambians living abroad of the Government’s good intentions as outlined in the Diaspora Policy and their participation in national development.

She urged them to enter into partnerships with indigenous businesses and joint ventures with foreign enterprises, for the purpose of investing in Zambia.

Dr Kansembe-Mwamba has assured the Embassy’s commitment in addressing their challenges, such as lack of access to national documentation and feedback mechanisms.

And the Zambians living in Latin America expressed gratitude that the Embassy has reached out to them and were delighted with the engagement.

Among the Zambians who attended the meeting was a Professor of Economics, Duncan Chaloba who has been in Brazil since 1981, two Paraguay-based Priests, Maxmillan Bwalya and Anthony Musonda, Irene Kafwimbi, based in Chile and Chiti Yamba-yamba from Rio-de Janeiro Brazil among others.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by Grace Makowane, First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy, Brazil.

