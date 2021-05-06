Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has categorically denied claims in an article published by Bloomberg that Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) has been shut and operations halted.

In a statement issued to the media and signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Barnaby Mulenga, the Ministry said that the Ministry has consistently reported the production from quarter to quarter, and at no point has there been a halt or shut down as indicated in the report attributed to him

Mr.Mulenga called on Bloomberg tp retract what it described as a false story that misleads the public into thinking KCM operations are shut or halted until the arbitration is completed.

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT ON THE BLOOMBERG STORY CLAIMING THAT KCM HAS BEEN SHUT AS COPPER PRICES SOAR TOWARD RECORD

Lusaka 6th, May 2021

Government wants to categorically deny claims in an article published by Bloomberg that Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) has been shut and operations halted.

The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development is responsible for updating the production levels at each mine and in relation to KCM, the Ministry has consistently reported the production from quarter to quarter and at no point has there been a halt or shut down as indicated in the report attributed to the Permanent Secretary.

The Journalist in question, Felix Njini called the Ministry through the PS to enquire on the outcome of the Mining Indaba and the Konkola Deep Project.

The Journalist was corrected twice to understand what the Konkola Deep Project was and he was specifically requested to follow up and obtain production figures for KCM.

We are surprised to see an article claiming that KCM has shut down until arbitration was complete published which is not true.

The production at KCM in the First Quarter was 14,898.61 Tonnes which clearly shows that Production has continued.

At no point has the Ministry ever said production was shut before and after the liquidation process.

The story further claims that Taonga Clifford Mitimingi was spoken to when the person has never spoken to the Ministry officials on the matters written about.

Bloomberg must retract the false story that misleads the public into thinking KCM operations are shut or halted until the arbitration is completed.

Barnaby Bwalya Mulenga

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development