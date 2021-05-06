9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 6, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu calls for dialogue

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Headlines President Lungu calls for dialogue
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has called for enhanced dialogue among the church and other political players ahead of the August General elections.

President Lungu said dialogue is the only way the country can resolve disputes and differences.

The Head of State stated that no country has a perfect electoral process stating that it is important to learn from experiences on how better to improve the system for the benefit of all.

“Sometimes you might not appreciate that your colleagues have valid issues that are affecting them and if you do get to interact with them you will learn that they mean well after all,” he said.

ZANIS reports that the President said this when church mother bodies paid a courtesy call on him at State House today.

President Lungu said everyone has a role to play including the clergy, families and political leaders in the fight against violence ahead of this year’s elections.

He has called on everyone to observe the motto of ‘One Zambia One Nation’ in order to preserve peace and unity in the country.

And Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Chairperson, Paul Mususu said peace must prevail at all costs.

Bishop Mususu said the church will engage all stakeholders and preach peace to everyone so that it continues to prevail in the country.

We want to go to all stakeholders such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Police as well as the grassroots because that is where violence happens,” he said.

Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu appealed to all Patriotic Front (PF) supporters to desist from violence. President Lungu has further urged all PF supporters to be peace makers as Zambians do not want any form of vehemence.

The Head of State made this call shortly before launching the National Livestock Field Day in Namwala District of Southern Province.

The President said he appreciates his supporters and that of the party but stressed the need to uphold peace and unity the country has enjoyed.

“No violence, Zambians do not want violence. If we fight they will fire us because what they want is peace so let’s be peace makers,” he urged.

Previous articleStop publishing lies about KCM, Bloomberg told

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu calls for dialogue

President Edgar Lungu has called for enhanced dialogue among the church and other political players ahead of the August...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH slams ‘unsustainable debt’

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Zambia's main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says the country's current rulers cannot save the nation from a punishing debt crisis, just months before the...
Read more

Constitutional Court dismisses Petition against President Lungu’s Eligibility

Headlines Chief Editor - 65
The Constitutional Court of Zamhia has this afternoon dismissed the petition by UPND Katuba Member of Parliament Bampi Kapalasa and UPND Member Joseph Busenga...
Read more

Government will continue implementing developmental programmes even after dissolution of Parliament-President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu has assured traditional leaders in Southern Province that government will continue implementing developmental programmes across the country even after the dissolution...
Read more

PF drops two Ministers for Parliamentary Seats in Muchinga Province

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has dropped two ministers and the Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama from the list of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.