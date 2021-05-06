President Edgar Lungu has called for enhanced dialogue among the church and other political players ahead of the August General elections.

President Lungu said dialogue is the only way the country can resolve disputes and differences.

The Head of State stated that no country has a perfect electoral process stating that it is important to learn from experiences on how better to improve the system for the benefit of all.

“Sometimes you might not appreciate that your colleagues have valid issues that are affecting them and if you do get to interact with them you will learn that they mean well after all,” he said.

ZANIS reports that the President said this when church mother bodies paid a courtesy call on him at State House today.

President Lungu said everyone has a role to play including the clergy, families and political leaders in the fight against violence ahead of this year’s elections.

He has called on everyone to observe the motto of ‘One Zambia One Nation’ in order to preserve peace and unity in the country.

And Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Chairperson, Paul Mususu said peace must prevail at all costs.

Bishop Mususu said the church will engage all stakeholders and preach peace to everyone so that it continues to prevail in the country.

We want to go to all stakeholders such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the Police as well as the grassroots because that is where violence happens,” he said.

Yesterday, President Edgar Lungu appealed to all Patriotic Front (PF) supporters to desist from violence. President Lungu has further urged all PF supporters to be peace makers as Zambians do not want any form of vehemence.

The Head of State made this call shortly before launching the National Livestock Field Day in Namwala District of Southern Province.

The President said he appreciates his supporters and that of the party but stressed the need to uphold peace and unity the country has enjoyed.

“No violence, Zambians do not want violence. If we fight they will fire us because what they want is peace so let’s be peace makers,” he urged.