General News
Sakwiba Sikota denies Joining John Sangwa’s Petition against President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility

By Chief Editor
United Liberal Party (ULP) leader and Lawyer Sakwiba Sikota has rubbished reports that he has joined in support of the John Sangwa Petition against President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to stand for the August 2021 Elections.

In a statement released to the media, Mr. Sikota said that reports of his joining are greatly disjointed, taking a cue from the famous quote by Mark Twain’s “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”

Below is the full statement

REPORTS OF MY JOINING ARE GREATLY DISJOINTED

I now know how Mark Twain, the great British author, felt when he found himself reading his own obituary which had been mistakenly published.

There is dispute as to what Mark Twain actually said on reports of his death.

There is so much dispute about the quote that the scholar Emily Petsko stated,

“When you’re one of the most quoted authors of all time, you’re also bound to become one of the most misquoted authors of all time. Such is the case with Mark Twain, whose famous quip about his own death is frequently butchered by well-meaning admirers.”

What Mark Twain is reported as having stated is, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” I do not know if this is one of the butchered versions.

Yesterday, much like Mark Twain, I was minding my own business and quieter than a public library, when in quick succession reports on social media started bombarding me about the John Sangwa Petition on the presidential affidavit format.

I did not know that so many people were interested in bringing me to the Centre of things that I was not even close to the periphery of.

The social media reports even purport to have direct quotes from me. I did not think I would find myself in the shoes of Mark Twain being greatly misquoted.

Some people are ringing me in disbelief whilst others seem to believe anything in black and white. For that reason I thought it is appropriate for me to set the record straight and bring to an end my few moments of fame.

No doubt many have now read the reports that I am joining in support of the John Sangwa Petition.

The truth of the matter is that these reports have a distinct “Twainian” ring to them. Quite clearly reports of my joining are greatly disjointed.

