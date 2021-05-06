9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 6, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Stop publishing lies about KCM, Bloomberg told

By Chief Editor
45 views
3
Economy Stop publishing lies about KCM, Bloomberg told
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has told Bloomberg to stop publishing lies about the mine.

Bloomberg had published an article saying KCM has stopped producing.

KCM is now demanding for a retraction of the misleading Bloomberg article.

General Manager-Corporate Affairs Shapi Shachinda said the favorable copper prices have made it economical to open up new areas where no copper mine would want to fold arms.

Mr Shachinda said KCM has learnt with a sense of shock that Bloomberg has published a misleading article concerning the operations of KCM and its two subsidiaries in which it suggested that KCM operations at the Konkola Deep mine have been shut down.

“Ever since the mine was placed under liquidation in May 2019, it has not been closed or put on care and maintenance and the Bloomberg article is false and misleading. Konkola mine is currently operating and there are no plans to put it on care and maintenance now or in the future.

“Placing a mine under care and maintenance is a public and legally prescribed procedure. This procedure had not been invoked and we have no plans to invoke it. To the contrary and in addition to current operations KCM is about to commence mining in a new area of Konkola known as Konkola East,” he said.

Previous articleSakwiba Sikota denies Joining John Sangwa’s Petition against President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility
Next articlePresident Lungu calls for dialogue

3 COMMENTS

  1. EVERYBODY IS LYING ACCORDING TO GOVERNMENT
    NOW WHY WOULD BLOOMBERG POST FALSE INFORMATION
    THERE IS NO LOGIC IN TRYING TO UNDERSTANDING THIS GOVERNMENT

    3

  3. Akainde’s stooges have taken over propaganda to another level. What are the contractors doing if there is production.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

President Lungu calls for dialogue

President Edgar Lungu has called for enhanced dialogue among the church and other political players ahead of the August...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia loses out as Copper prices soar towards record highs

Economy editor - 15
Zambia said a lack of capital halted production at a copper mine it seized from Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd., just as...
Read more

Zamtel rolls out more towers in Northern and Luapula Provinces

Economy Chief Editor - 5
State owned telecommunications giant Zamtel has continued with its robust network expansion drive with 783 additional telecommunication towers erected countrywide. Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Mr...
Read more

RwandAir Resumes flights to Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe

Economy Chief Editor - 3
Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir has announced a resumption of flights to South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe after a three-month suspension. The resumption of flights will...
Read more

Government shuts down Konkola Deep Mine due to lack of cash

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The Zambian government says lack of cash has forced it to close operations at Konkola Deep Mine. Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga said...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.