Photo Gallery Updated: May 6, 2021 ZAMTEL’s Launch of Communication Towers in Pictures By Chief Editor May 6, 2021 45 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery ZAMTEL's Launch of Communication Towers in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya leads the Zamtel delegation in paying a courtesy call on Senior Chief Mununga’s at his Palace in Nchelenge District. Previous articleZamtel rolls out more towers in Northern and Luapula Provinces LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. - Advertisement - Loading... Latest News Photo GalleryChief Editor - May 6, 20210ZAMTEL’s Launch of Communication Towers in Pictures Read more Economy Zamtel rolls out more towers in Northern and Luapula Provinces Chief Editor - May 6, 2021 General News Committee to Protect Journalists urges government to thoroughly investigate the recent attack on Journalists at PF Secretariat Chief Editor - May 6, 2021 Economy RwandAir Resumes flights to Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe Chief Editor - May 6, 2021 Headlines HH slams ‘unsustainable debt’ Chief Editor - May 6, 2021 More Articles In This Category Kambwili’s Rejoining of PF in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - May 2, 2021 24 Read more President Lungu’s Weekend in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - April 26, 2021 22 Read more PF Manifesto Launch in Pictures Photo Gallery Chief Editor - April 22, 2021 14 Read more Pictures of Women Protesting the Arrest of Chief Mukuni’s Wife Photo Gallery Chief Editor - April 21, 2021 34 Read more - Advertisement -