9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 6, 2021
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

ZAMTEL’s Launch of Communication Towers in Pictures

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Photo Gallery ZAMTEL's Launch of Communication Towers in Pictures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya leads the Zamtel delegation in paying a courtesy call on Senior Chief Mununga’s at his Palace in Nchelenge District.
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotye Kafwaya leads the Zamtel delegation in paying a courtesy call on Senior Chief Mununga’s at his Palace in Nchelenge District.

Previous articleZamtel rolls out more towers in Northern and Luapula Provinces

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

More Articles In This Category

- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.