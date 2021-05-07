Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry, Christopher Yaluma has urged the business community, to make use of the regulatory services centre to register their businesses and tap into the opportunities along the Lobito corridor covering Zambia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Yaluma said the establishment of the regulatory services centres is a strategy aimed at improving the business environment in Zambia through provision of an efficient regulatory clearance system such as streamlining procedures for starting or maintaining a business and to reduce the time it takes to complete the business registration process.

Mr Yaluma said this during the official launch of the Solwezi business regulatory service centre.

“Regulatory services centres are designed to house relevant regulatory agencies as a single cohesive structure in order to provide efficient and transparent business regulatory services to the business community,” he said.

Mr Yaluma said the experience associated with regulatory services centres is that of shortened and simplified administrative procedures as well as time it takes for complying with various business regulatory requirements, thereby removing unnecessary bureaucracy in establishing or maintaining a business.

He said government is committed to ease the way of doing business for potential and small business people and entities.

Meanwhile, North-western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu said the provincial administration remains committed to ensuring that the province becomes an attractive place for doing business.

“The province has seen an economic boom with investment in the mines and a lot people have come to look for various opportunities to contribute to national growth”, Mr Mubukwanu said.

He has since urged people working at the centre to provide good services, and ensure that the purpose is not undermined.

Business Regulatory Review Agency Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Sichilongo said in addition to reducing the cost of doing business, regulatory centres are also aimed at encouraging formalization of businesses by brining services closer to the people.

Mrs Sichilongo stated that the centre is more ready to service the people in the area and contribute to unlocking the business potential of the province.

“These regulatory services centres house a number of government departments and regulatory Agencies including but not limited to Patent and Companies Registration, Zambia Development Agency, Department of Cooperatives and National Pension Scheme Authority,” she said.

Earlier Mr Yaluma called on provincial Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu before officially launching the centre which is the 6th to be establishment across the country.