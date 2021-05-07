The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) says the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected rugby in the country.

ZRU Communications Manager, Cecilia Tresha said the year-long COVID-19 break has impacted negatively on the sport as it led to players being inactive for one year.

Tresha told ZANIS that this has affected the local league as it has struggled to find its footing since resumption after being closed in 2019 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rugby local league has been marred by some incidents of indiscipline emanating from on field brawls and violence between some teams and officials and the sudden lack of basic knowledge of the sport among some players.

Tresha observed that the ongoing challenges on the rugby field by players and officials could be as a result of the long spell of inactivity for the sport.

She noted that though the league which was closed in 2019 due to COVID-19 has struggled to find its rhythm, there is optimism that the impending rugby break will provide the ZRU with an opportunity to put in place remedial measures.

Tresha said in the short term the ZRU will engage the corporate world and other stakeholders to improve and build the technical capacity of referees, coaches and players.

“There has been a lot of lack of communication between referees and players. So we are trying to find sponsors for training of referees, training of coaches, and do workshops for players, to get back to the basics,” said Tresha.

Tresha disclosed that the ZRU has received an invitational from Zimbabwe for the Mens’ and Womens’ 15s, and the Under 15 National teams for friendly rugby games set for June this year.

She said the ZRU wants to use the Zimbabwe invitational to sharpen and bring to fitness the national rugby teams which have been inactive over one year.

Tresha said the Zimbabwe invitational will help the mens’ rugby national team to prepare adequately and gauge its readiness for an invitational tournament in Kenya.

She pointed out that the pending disciplinary cases before ZRU involving among others Chibuluma Rugby Club, Diggers and Kitwe Playing Fields, could not be concluded and will be tackled this weekend.