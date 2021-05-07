Government has launched the first -ever birth and death certification printing centre in Muchinga province.

Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone said the province will expedite the process of acquiring birth and death certificates following the opening of the Certification centre with a printing machine worth over K 600, 000.

In a speech read on his behalf by Muchinga Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Jonathan N’gonga ,during the official launch of the printing centre in Chinsali district, Mr. Sichone charged that the opening of the centre is an important milestone in the birth and death certification process.

He stressed that government will remain committed to meeting the sustainable development goal target 16.1 of providing legal identity to all by the year 2030.

“Government has embarked on taking birth registration services to health facilities in order to address the challenge of long distances to registration centres,” he added.

The Provincial minister also urged officers under the department of National Registration, passports and citizenship to execute their duties professionally while giving out certificates.

Mr. Sichone further commended Senior Chief Nkula of the Bemba people of Chinsali for playing a significant role in encouraging his

people to apply for both birth and death certification.

And Registrar General Alick Mvula said the certification centre has been supported by stakeholders such as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as part of stakeholder engagement in bringing government services closer to the people.

The production capacity of the centre will be about 48-Thousand birth certificates in a year.

“With the establishment of this centre, birth certificates will be printed and delivered between 14 to 30 days from the date of submission”, he added.

Meanwhile, Chinsali District Commissioner Mary Chifuna has commended Government for taking a significant step in decentralizing the process of acquiring birth certificates in the province.

Ms. Chifuna further called on Chinsali residents to start applying for the certificates as Government has now provided them with an effective service.