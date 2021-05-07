9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 7, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Govt receives overwhelming submissions on 8NDP – PS Chabala

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
General News Govt receives overwhelming submissions on 8NDP – PS Chabala
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala has expressed satisfaction with overwhelming submissions from various stakeholders in all the 10 provinces during consultation on formulation of the Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP).

The Permanent was speaking at the final provincial stakeholder consultations meeting in Kasama, Northern Province.

“We have come to the end of the provincial consultative meetings for the formulation of the 8NDP. We have done consultations in all the provinces,” said Mr. Chabala, Permanent Secretary in charge of Development Planning and Administration. “The response has been overwhelming and we have had the mix of private sector, civil society, faith-based organisations, the chiefs, community leaders, and other stakeholders that have made submissions.”

He said the consultations have been inclusive in the spirit of leaving no one behind in formulation of the blueprint for the country’s development.

MNDP PS Chola Chabala and Northern PS
MNDP PS Chola Chabala and Northern PS

The Permanent Secretary explained that the National Planning and Budgeting Act No. 1 of 2020 was very instructive on the requirement for consultations.

Mr. Chabala explained that generally most stakeholders, especially those in largely rural provinces, submitted that the 8NDP should help address the development inequalities between urban and rural areas.

He said some submissions emphasised the need for inclusive growth, cushioning the wellbeing of the economically vulnerable people and communities, and attending to emerging issues such as climate change and recovery mechanisms from COVID-19-induced economic problems.

Speaking when he chaired the consultative meeting, Mr. Chabala told the participants that the National Planning and Budgeting Act No. 1 of 2020 provides that formulation of a successor national plan should commence two years prior to expiry of the current plan.

He said it was in that regard that Cabinet approved the commencement of the preparation of the 8NDP in October 2020 and guided that the Plan should be reform and recovery focused.

“The Ministry of National Development Planning has coordinated the preparation of an issues paper to inform the formulation of the 8NDP that has informed the proposed strategic focus areas for the 8NDP,” said Mr. Chabala.

Consultations have been undertaken in Eastern, Central, Copperbelt, Luapula, Lusaka, Muchinga, Northern, North Western, Southern and Western provinces.

The implementation period for the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP), which has been the blueprint for Zambia’s development, comes to an end in December this year.

PS Chabala chairs 8NDP consultations in Nothern Province
PS Chabala chairs 8NDP consultations in Nothern Province

Previous articleThe Edgar Changwa Lungu Multi-purpose Cooperative has empowered 50 cooperatives in Shiwangandu district

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Govt receives overwhelming submissions on 8NDP – PS Chabala

Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala has expressed satisfaction with overwhelming submissions from various stakeholders in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Tayali arrested for defaming President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 22
Police in Lusaka have arrested Economic and Equity Party President, Chilufya Tayali for the offence of Defamation of the President. This is in line with...
Read more

Dr Chanda urges breastfeeding mothers to take COVID vaccine

General News Chief Editor - 3
Zambia’s COVID 19 vaccination campaign has topped over 64, 000 vaccinations but faces a surge in the number of COVID 19 infections being recorded...
Read more

Xenophobia flares ahead of Zambian elections

General News Chief Editor - 20
Rwandan traders in Zambia are fearful because certain elements have said they will attack shop owners during the 12 August presidential and national assembly...
Read more

Bishop Chama of Kasama elected President of Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops

General News Chief Editor - 7
Catholic Bishops in Zambia have elected Most Rev. Ignatius Chama, Archbishop of Kasama as the president of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops. Most Rev....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.