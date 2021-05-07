Mandevu Member of Parliament, Jean Kapata has donated money to the Social Welfare Office in Mushindamo district, to help support the four months old twins whose mother died whilst giving birth.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Kapata, who is also Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, says she decided to contribute towards the welfare of the twins as a concerned citizen.

She said it was important for well-wishers to help in raising the half-orphaned children so that they can enjoy good health.

Ms Kapata has since called on government to consider taking twins to an orphanage so that they get good care and education.

And Mushindamo District Social Welfare Officer, Helen Machangani, explained that her department has been rendering assistance to the Kalaswa family where the two babies are being looked after by their grandmother.

In January this year, a young woman died after giving birth to twins, a boy and a girl, in Mushindamo district of Northwestern province.