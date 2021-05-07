FDD president Edith Nawakwi has been sued in the High Court of Zambia for contempt of Court by African Life Financial Services following remarks made during a press conference on 6th February 2021 while a case between the latter and its former employees was pending before Court.

The applicants are seeking leave to cite Ms Nawakwi for contempt of Court so that she may show cause why she should not be sent to prison for her utterances.

The matter has been taken to court by Mr Muna Hantuba in his capacity as Executive Director of African Life Financial Services who contends that Mrs Nawakwi’s comments over the transfer of retirement benefits for workers employed by Anglo American to African Life were contemptuous.

Return dates for the application are yet to be set.