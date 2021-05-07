With just 100 days to go until Election Day, there is a silent revolution going on in Zambia, says UPND’s aspiring candidate for Mapatizya constituency, Choolwe Chibomba.

“The people of Zambia are tired of the current administration,” he says. “Unlike 2011, where people actively made noise about changing government, the wind of change this time around is very quiet.”

Chibomba describes the “wind of change” this time around as a “silent revolution,” where people are patiently waiting to cast their vote on August 12th. “The ballot will speak for the people on Election Day, and the vote must be protected.” According to the aspirant, the people need to come together and ensure that their will is respected. “We have to come together, from all corners of the country, to ensure that our votes are protected.”

He also noted that for many young people, this will be their first time voting, as they are coming of age and are seeing their futures being stifled at the hands of a government that only serves itself. “The youth vote is particularly important,” he notes. “As the future of this nation, we must make sure that we are not bought off by short-term benefits and focus on what really matters.”

“That is what makes this revolution silent,” he went on to say. “While people are watching politicians defect, hand out money, and short-term development projects, they still know within themselves what the right thing to do will be on August 12.”

Chibomba says the Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are the “only options” if we want to restore order, peace and integrity in the country. He said that the current government has had their chance to prove themselves, and that it is time for us as a nation to take a new direction.

“The recent violence at the PF secretariat also highlights how incapable the current government is to run the country, and the standard that our country has been reduced to,” Chibomba says. “Zambia has had a reputation since Independence as a peaceful nation, but over the last decade, we have descended into the most violent regime in our history. Recklessness and lawlessness have become the order of the day, and this is not what our country was built upon.”

“August 12th is the chance Zambia has to redeem ourselves, but it is up to all of us to play our part and make the right decision. With just 100 days to go, we must make sure that we don’t lose focus,” he said in closing.