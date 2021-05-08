9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 8, 2021
Feature Politics
Acquaint yourselves with electoral rules, stakeholders prodded

By Chief Editor
Kabwe District Electoral Officer (DEO), Joel Shawa, says it is imperative that stakeholders acquaint themselves to the electoral rules.

Officially opening an Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) nomination briefing at the Civic Centre this morning, Mr Shawa said it is imperative that stakeholders especially candidates must be taken through the steps of filing in their nominations to avoid hiccups.

He urged the stakeholders to be very attentive during the proceedings and ask questions in order to be armed with the right electoral information.

“It will be sad and unfair for an aspiring candidate to fail to file nominations even after being briefed,” Mr Shawa said.

He said aspiring candidates should pay particular attention to the opening and close time on the nomination day to void being disadvantaged.

“Once the returning officer has announced that the nomination centre has closed, there are no negotiations. If you show up out of the stipulated time, do not bother the officer because we are guided by rules,” he said.

Aspiring candidates from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), Socialist Party, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), the United Party for National Development (UPND), National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the National Party for Progress attended the briefing meeting.

Meanwhile, Kabwe Municipal Council (KMC) Senior Health Inspector, Humphrey Munsanje, has advised political players not to drop the guard against the COVID 19 pandemic.

Mr Munsanje said all stakeholders especially political parties should encourage their members to continue abiding by the COVID 19 golden rules.

He also reminded aspiring candidates from various political parties and other stakeholders that the COVID 19 vaccines are now available and those willing can access them at various health facilities.

