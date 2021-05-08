9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 8, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Chongwe UPND cadres defect to PF

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics Chongwe UPND cadres defect to PF
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Over 100 United Party For National Development (UPND) members in Kanakantapa ward of Chongwe constituency have defected to the ruling Patriotic front (PF).

Chongwe Member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe who received the defectors after watching a soccer tournament for youths in the area commended them for joining PF adding that the party is ready to work with everyone who is willing to foster development in the country.

Mr. Mwakalombe stated that he is pleased to note that a lot of people in Chongwe are joining PF as they appreciate the development which is taking place in the area.

He cited the construction of 55 kilometres of roads and a Police station in Kanakantapa as one of the milestones undertaken by the government to uplift the lives of people in the farming area.

The lawmaker also urged old PF members to embrace new members and work with them at all levels of the party.

He further called on young people in the ward to use their skills in sport as a means of earning a living.

Meanwhile, one of the defectors Joyce Machona disclosed that she has decided to join PF because she is impressed with the development that has been delivered to the area by government.

Previous articlePresident Lungu urges church to counsel politicians over rule of law

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

Chongwe UPND cadres defect to PF

Over 100 United Party For National Development (UPND) members in Kanakantapa ward of Chongwe constituency have defected to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu urges church to counsel politicians over rule of law

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu has challenged the church to counsel politicians to observe the rule of law before, during and after elections. President...
Read more

Acquaint yourselves with electoral rules, stakeholders prodded

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
Kabwe District Electoral Officer (DEO), Joel Shawa, says it is imperative that stakeholders acquaint themselves to the electoral rules. Officially opening an Electoral...
Read more

Elections briefing important – ECZ

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 1
Mwinilunga District Electoral Officer Kennedy Kazanda says nomination briefings are an important exercise during any election period as they help in contributing...
Read more

Nawakwi sued by African Life over Anglo American claims

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 41
FDD president Edith Nawakwi has been sued in the High Court of Zambia for contempt of Court by African Life Financial Services following remarks...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.