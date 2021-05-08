Over 100 United Party For National Development (UPND) members in Kanakantapa ward of Chongwe constituency have defected to the ruling Patriotic front (PF).

Chongwe Member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe who received the defectors after watching a soccer tournament for youths in the area commended them for joining PF adding that the party is ready to work with everyone who is willing to foster development in the country.

Mr. Mwakalombe stated that he is pleased to note that a lot of people in Chongwe are joining PF as they appreciate the development which is taking place in the area.

He cited the construction of 55 kilometres of roads and a Police station in Kanakantapa as one of the milestones undertaken by the government to uplift the lives of people in the farming area.

The lawmaker also urged old PF members to embrace new members and work with them at all levels of the party.

He further called on young people in the ward to use their skills in sport as a means of earning a living.

Meanwhile, one of the defectors Joyce Machona disclosed that she has decided to join PF because she is impressed with the development that has been delivered to the area by government.