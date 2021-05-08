The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has urged motorists to ignore false fuel shortage rumours circulating on some social media platforms.

ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfuni says motorists should ignore unofficial statements regarding the fuel supply situation and avoid panic buying as that would create an artificial shortage of fuel in the country.

This is after rumours of a purported looming fuel shortage circulating some social media platforms, which have potential to create panic and exert pressure on the country’s fuel supply chain.

‘’Such rumours are of great concern, particularly because the measures being put in place to address challenges affecting the steady supply of fuel, particularly diesel in some parts of the country in the recent past, are beginning to bear fruits, ’’Ms Kwali noted.

She indicated that recent official communication from ERB regarding the fuel supply situation in some parts of the country, has not only acknowledged some challenges but also highlighted engagements with concerned parties such as the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), transporters and Government agencies to resolve the fuel supply challenges in the affected areas.

Ms Kwali further stated that in order to avert an artificial strain on filling stations motorists are encouraged to desist from panic buying, as that has potential to disrupt normal supply of fuel.

‘’It should be emphasized that the co-operation of motorists is key to the restoration of normal fuel supply, in particular diesel, especially in those areas where challenges have been reported recently, ’’she said.

Ms Kwali added that ERB has temporarily waived the restriction on filing stations offloading petroleum products at night to avert any disruption in fuel supply.

‘’This is in addition to the waiver for petroleum tankers to move at night, which was effected on 29th April 2021 till further notice, ’’she said.

Ms Kwali also encouraged members of the general public to contact ERB on the Toll free number 8484 and inquire on any matters relating to the supply of fuel, or contact any ERB offices in Lusaka, Kitwe, Livingstone and Chinsali.

This is contained in a statement made available to the in last evening by ERB Public Relations Manager Kwali Mfuni.