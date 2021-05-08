Konkola Blades have won the inaugural FAZ Copperbelt Provincial Cup after beating Ndola United in the final played at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe on Saturday.

National Division One side Konkola needed post-match penalties to edge Copperbelt Provincial side Ndola 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Ndola conceded a late equaliser two minutes away from the final whistle with an own goal from a Konkola free kick.

Striker Ryan Bellingtone put Ndola in the lead after 14 minutes with a solo effort to beat keeper Willard Mwanza.

Meanwhile, Konkola received K20, 000 as champions with Ndola walking away with K10, 000.

Copperbelt Division One side Jumulo won bronze after beating Mufulira Blackpool 7-6 on penalties after a goalless draw in 90 minutes in the third and fourth match.

Jumulo walked away with K7,500 and Blackpool got K5,000 for emerging fourth.

Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga and FAZ Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu were some of the dignitaries seen in the VIP stands.