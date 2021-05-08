9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 8, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Shangombo 2021 Candidates urged to adhere to ECZ Election requirements

By Photo Editor
45 views
0
Feature Politics Shangombo 2021 Candidates urged to adhere to ECZ Election requirements
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Acting District Electoral Officer, Imboela Imboela has urged 2021 Shangombo district aspiring candidates to adhere to the requirements for the 2021 elections.

He said that those contesting in various elections must be aware that this year’s system will reject fake certificates saying that ECZ is working closely with the Law enforcement that will ensure culprits are apprehended as soon as the machine recognises foul play.

Mr Imboela who gave an example that for the National Assembly, Mayoral/Council Chairperson an affidavit form is to be completed with certified copies of the candidate’s national registration card, voters’ card, declaration of assets and liabilities form as well as a grade 12 certificate or its equivalent.

“The time is now let’s ensure that the affidavit and all necessary papers such as the grade 12 certificate are in place so that at the time of filling in your nominations you will have everything in place to avoid last minute disappointments.”

Speaking during the Electoral Commission of Zambia, nomination briefing programme for 2021 candidates in Shangombo district, the Acting DEO further emphasised that for verification purposes, all original copies of all the required documents attached to the affidavit must be availed to the returning officer.

Mr Imboela urged the aspiring candidates not to use back door routes but to take keen interest in going back to school if they are not in possession of a grade 12 certificate.

He further disclosed that any registered voter has the right to go by their ward as a stakeholder to inspect the nomination papers of an aspiring candidate in their ward for verification purposes.

Meanwhile, he said that electoral stakeholders such as the Media or election agents play a significant role in promoting credibility in the electoral process.

He said there is a need for candidates as well as electoral stakeholders to understand and know their roles, saying their duties must be discharged in accordance with the Electoral code of conduct.

Previous articleGovernment to consider Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsPhoto Editor - 0

Shangombo 2021 Candidates urged to adhere to ECZ Election requirements

Acting District Electoral Officer, Imboela Imboela has urged 2021 Shangombo district aspiring candidates to adhere to the requirements...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

CSO consortium cautions against plunging country in chaos

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 5
A consortium of Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based on the Copperbelt province has advised a section of stakeholders seeking interpretation of the law on...
Read more

Chongwe UPND cadres defect to PF

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 9
Over 100 United Party For National Development (UPND) members in Kanakantapa ward of Chongwe constituency have defected to the ruling Patriotic front (PF). ...
Read more

President Lungu urges church to counsel politicians over rule of law

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 11
President Edgar Lungu has challenged the church to counsel politicians to observe the rule of law before, during and after elections. President...
Read more

Acquaint yourselves with electoral rules, stakeholders prodded

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 4
Kabwe District Electoral Officer (DEO), Joel Shawa, says it is imperative that stakeholders acquaint themselves to the electoral rules. Officially opening an Electoral...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.