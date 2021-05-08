Acting District Electoral Officer, Imboela Imboela has urged 2021 Shangombo district aspiring candidates to adhere to the requirements for the 2021 elections.

He said that those contesting in various elections must be aware that this year’s system will reject fake certificates saying that ECZ is working closely with the Law enforcement that will ensure culprits are apprehended as soon as the machine recognises foul play.

Mr Imboela who gave an example that for the National Assembly, Mayoral/Council Chairperson an affidavit form is to be completed with certified copies of the candidate’s national registration card, voters’ card, declaration of assets and liabilities form as well as a grade 12 certificate or its equivalent.

“The time is now let’s ensure that the affidavit and all necessary papers such as the grade 12 certificate are in place so that at the time of filling in your nominations you will have everything in place to avoid last minute disappointments.”

Speaking during the Electoral Commission of Zambia, nomination briefing programme for 2021 candidates in Shangombo district, the Acting DEO further emphasised that for verification purposes, all original copies of all the required documents attached to the affidavit must be availed to the returning officer.

Mr Imboela urged the aspiring candidates not to use back door routes but to take keen interest in going back to school if they are not in possession of a grade 12 certificate.

He further disclosed that any registered voter has the right to go by their ward as a stakeholder to inspect the nomination papers of an aspiring candidate in their ward for verification purposes.

Meanwhile, he said that electoral stakeholders such as the Media or election agents play a significant role in promoting credibility in the electoral process.

He said there is a need for candidates as well as electoral stakeholders to understand and know their roles, saying their duties must be discharged in accordance with the Electoral code of conduct.