President Edgar Lungu says tourism plays a key role in the social and economic development of the country through wealth and employment creation.

President Lungu said the country is moving on a positive trajectory towards attainment of the tourism master plan.

The Head of State explained that Chitambo district like many other sites in the country has to be fully harnessed in order to propel both local and international tourism.

President Lungu made the remarks in Chitambo district Friday afternoon when he opened the Visitors information center in honor of late Christian missionary David Livingstone.

“Let us all be champions of promoting domestic tourism as it will help the country in job and employment creation. We should also hail the role that local people played in the preservation of this heritage,” President Lungu emphasized.

The President pointed out that tourism industry needs to continue diversifying in order to create visibility.

And Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela hailed the British government for the support to the Sector.

Mr Chitotela was quick to mention that President Lungu is the champion of tourism as he is the second head of state to have visited Chitambo village.

He pointed out that all roads leading to sites will be rehabilitated.

And British High commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley and Senior Chief Chitambo hailed government for the memorial centre.

The duo noted that the center will enhance the flow of people visiting the Chitambo village.

President Lungu has since returned to Lusaka.