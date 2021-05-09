The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has appointed its deputy media director Antonio Mwanza as a replacement for the outgoing PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.

Mr Chanda has since thanked President Lungu for the trust and confidence placed on him when he was accorded the opportunity to serve as media director for the past 5 years.

Mr Chanda who is now the PF adopted parliamentary candidate for Kanchibiya constituency said the last five years have been the best in his political journey and that he has made mistakes but also grew with the many lessons he learned with each and every experience, and that he will always cherish my years as media director.

Mr. Chanda thanked many people including the Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila for every opportunity he accorded him to perform my duties, whom he described as a tough but supportive supervisor!

And Mr Mwanza has promised to use every ounce of his knowledge and wisdom to promote and defend the Party and the President, adding that no form of lies, misinformation or propaganda from the Opposition will go unchallenged.

“We will do our best as a team to properly market PF and ECL, ” he said