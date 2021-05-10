9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 10, 2021
Feature Politics
Electoral Officer calls for peaceful campaigns

By Photo Editor
Chisamba District Electoral Officer, Titus Goma has called for peaceful campaigns by political parties ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Speaking during the 2021 nomination briefing, Mr. Goma said peaceful elections were attainable and political parties and other stakeholders such as the media and civil society needed to work together.

He emphasized the need for stakeholders to look at a bigger picture which is to serve the people of Chisamba as opposed to violence.

Mr. Goma assured the stakeholders that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will provide a conducive environment and that it expects peace and unity from them. He said that as the campaigns start, the commission expects a high level of respect during meetings and campaigns.

The DEO said he did not expect Chisamba to record any violence before or after the elections. He advised stakeholders to put their differences aside and do what is right.

“We are all family, and always will, if we are divided, even the community will therefore, ensure all activities are done peacefully.” Said Goma.

He urged political parties to come up with campaign time tables and submit them to his office to avoid clashes.

The DEO also reminded the stakeholders to follow the Covid 19 guidelines to prevent further spread of the disease.

