By Hakainde Hichilema

Today we welcomed our colleagues into the struggle to redeem Zambia from ruin.

Our agenda is to re-build and re-unite this country and nothing will stop us from bringing this nation together. This our new alliance members agree with.

Today, we have moved a step forward as a united opposition to bring about the change Zambians are yearning for. In welcoming our colleagues into the UPND Alliance, we reminded each other that we are all in an Alliance with the people of Zambia who want change of government come August 12.

The Alliance will campaign throughout the country in a bid to remove the current Government which has destroyed the country in all aspects.

When we unite, we can move mountains. Come 12 August this year, all those dividing us will be put ‘ku wire.’ We say no to division; those who are dividing us can’t defeat us in the ballot and through the ballot, we can recover that which this country has lost; decency, unity and hope

As we go into this election, unity of purpose and people’s power is key. No one can defeat People Power. Unity of purpose is a truism, it worked before and it will work on 12 August as we come together to deliver this country.

We should harbour no fear of detention. Those before us were arrested for us to get independence. In the same manner, let’s all be strong and remain focussed. What matters is our country and nothing will deter us from serving the people of Zambia.

To our new alliance partners, we say ‘welcome once again.