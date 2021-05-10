Beston Chambeshi has showered plaudits on striker Alex Ngonga for shining in Nkana colours during Sunday’s big Kitwe derby against his ex-club Power Dynamos.

Ngonga scored Nkana’s second goal in the 90th minute to complete the struggling defending FAZ Super Division champions 2-0 away win over Power at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe after his strike partner Diamond Chikwekwe them ahead in the 30th minute.

It was his second goal in four matches since joining Nkana last month just after terminating his long-term deal with Power Dynamos.

“You know Alex is a fighter, he is a chap who can win a game alone but one good thing now is he is now in good hands,” Chambeshi said.

“Now I am with him at Nkana and we will work together and see how he can develop and does what he does best.”

Ngonga was a peripheral figure at Power this season and barely featuring in Perry Mutapa’s plans.

Meanwhile, Sundays win ended Nkana’s three month winless drought that dated back to February 4 when they beat Nkwazi 2-0 away in Lusaka before picking.

In-between, second from bottom Nkana have had only collected two draws in that ten-match dry spell.



FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 28

05/05/2021

Kabwe Warriors 1(Mathews Nkowane 90′)-Power Dynamos 0

Lumwana Radiants 1(Dina Dinanga 46′)-Zanaco 1(Joel Kadjob 19′)

Lusaka Dynamos 1(Taddy Etekiama 59’pen)-Indeni 2(Tiki Chiluba 75’pen, Ricky Banda 90′)

Napsa Stars 2(Emmanuel Mayuka 83′, Jacob Ngulube 90′)-Kitwe United 0

Young Green Eagles 0-Red Arrows 0

Buildcon 2(Emmanuel Okutu 39′ 86′)-Prison Leopards 1(Tshite Mweshi 13′)

Forest Rangers 1(Thomas Chideu 56′)-Green Buffaloes 2(Friday Samu 5′ 7′)

Nkana 2(Fred Tshimenga 28’pen, Richard Ocran 67’pen)-Nkwazi 2(Bernard Kumwenda 36′, Steven Mutama 84′)

POSTPONED

Zesco United-Green Eagles



WEEK 29

08/05/2021

Red Arrows 1(James Chamanga 71′)-Buildcon 0

Kitwe United 1(Josphat Kasusu 5′)-Forest Rangers 1(Laurent Muma 12′)

Nkwazi 1(Christopher Zulu 90′)-Zesco United 2(Kelvin Mubanga 27′, Kasoma Luwawa 80′)

Zanaco 2(Lassa Kialla 35′, Moses Phiri 70′)-Kabwe Warriors 1 (Shabban Kaunda 15′)

09/05/2021

Indeni 2(Graven Chitalu 11, Lawrence Mwenga 57′)-Young Green Eagles 3(Samson Chilupe 30′ 42′,Greenwell Witika 50′)

Green Eagles 2(Warren Kunda 52′,Collins Mulenga 90′)-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Green Buffaloes 4(Nichola Mulilo 37′ 87′, Friday Samu 60′ pen 90′)-Lumwana Radiants 0

Prison Leopards 1(Junior Zulu 63′)-Napsa Stars 2(Bornwell Mwape 15′ pen, Jimmy Mukeya 43′)

Power Dynamos 0-Nkana 2(Diamond Chikwekwe 30′ ,Alex Ngonga 90′)

COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL CUP FINAL

08/05/2021

Nkana Stadium,Kitwe

*Konkola Blades 1(Mutale Mubanga 88’og)-Ndola United 1( Ryan Bellingtone 14′)

*Blades win 4-3 on PP



FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION 1

WEEK 27

Gomes 0-0 Chambishi

Kafue Celtic 2-1 City of Lusaka

(Siaka Itela, Christopher Bwalya/Clement Shimonde)

Livingstone Pirates 0-0

Nchanga Rangers

National Assembly 0-0 Trident

KYSA 1-2 FC MUZA

(Malambo Mupeta/Gift Simanansa, Bobo Angwenga)

09/05/2021

Kashikishi 1-3 ZESCO Malaiti

ZESCO Shockers 0-0 Mpulungu

Police College 1-1 Mufulira

Wanderers



2020/2021 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

09/05/2021

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):13

Roger Kola(Zanaco):11

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):9

David Obashi (Prison Leopards):8

Quadri Kola (Forest Rangers):8

Graven Chitalu(Indeni):7

Emmanuel Okutu (Buildcon):7

Brian Mwila(Buildcon):7*

Abraham Siankombo(Zanaco):7

Tshite Mweshi (Prison Leopards):6

Emmanuel Mayuka (Napsa Stars):6

Jacob Ngulube (Napsa Stars):6

Akakulubelwa Mwaichiyaba(Kabwe Warriors):6

Enock Sakala Jr (ZescO):6

Tranquilin Mwepu (Indeni):6

Anos Tembo (Green Eagles):6

Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):5

Tiki Chiluba (Indeni):5

Adrian Chama (Zesco United):5

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):5

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):5

Emmanuel Mwiinde(Nkana/Buildcon 1**):5

Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos):5

Fred Tshimenga (Nkana):4

Steven Mutama (Nkwazi):4

Taddy Etekiama (Lusaka Dynamos):4

Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars):5

Amity Shamende (Green Eagles):4

Francis Simwanza (Red Arrows):4

Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):4

Shadreck Malambo (Forest Rangers):4

Jack Chirwa (Green Buffaloes):4

Emmanuel Manda (Lumwana):4

Gerald Chisha (Buildcon):4

Damiano Kola(Young Green Eagles):4

Kennedy Musonda(Power Dynamos):4

Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):4

Aubrey Chella (Green Buffaloes):4

Simon Mulenga (Nkana):4

Idris Mbombo (Nkana):4

Felix Nyaende (Lumwana):4

Junior Zulu(Prisons Leopards):3

Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):3

Alex Ngonga (Power Dynamos 1*/Nkana):3

Nicholas Mulilo (Green Buffaloes):3

Samson Chilupe(Young Green Eagles):3

Warren Kunda (Green Eagles):3

Christopher Zulu (NKwazi):3

Bernard Kumwenda (Nkwazi):3

Mathews Nkowane (Kabwe Warriors):3

Cephas Handavu(Indeni):3

Eric Choomba (Nkwazi):3

John Chingandu (Zesco United):3

Doisy Soko(Napsa Stars):3

Pride Mwansa(Nkwazi):3

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):3

Martin Phiri (Green Buffaloes):3

Landu Maite (Prison Leopards):3

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):3

Ali Sadiki (Kabwe Warriors):3

Webster Muzaza(Forest Rangers):3

Francis Zulu (Prisons Leopards):3

Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows):3

Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon):3

Aubrey Funga (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Baba Basile (Zanaco):3

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers):3