Lovefest Church International Francis Myles says political stability is necessary for development and regional integration as the country prepares for this year’s tripartite elections.

The United States of America based Bishop noted that there is need to pray for peace and unity as the country prepares for the fourth coming general elections.

He said that the church needs to pray for the country and deal with issues that may hinder a fair and transparent election.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Bishop Myles added that violence and unrest exhibited during the election time is orchestrated by the works of Satan.

He said that as the country goes to the polls, a lot is expected as the constitution of the country denotes that Zambia is a Christian nation.

Bishop Myles noted that there is need for church leaders to work together and maintain the peace that the country has continued to enjoy.

He said that the country must be commended for the progress made in infrastructure development across the country

“For this to continue, political stability is vital and political stability stems from spiritual stability hence the need for the courts of heaven conference to deal with spiritual problems,” he added

Bishop Myles said that the general elections coincide with the end of the country’s 7th national development plan which spells among other things the need to accelerate infrastructure development.

He added that the conference which his church will conduct will also educate Christians on the need to participate in the elections as voter apathy is a growing concern.

And Liberty in Christ Ministries Senior Pastor, Nellie Kangwa said that Church leaders from different churches will hold a prophetic summit from August 4 to 7, 2021 to pray for the election process.

Pastor Kangwa noted that Zambia is a peace loving nation that should denounce violence among its citizens

“Some of the things we are seeing in the past months are not Zambian, this is why we are getting together as men and women of God to call on God to come into our nation,’’ she noted.

She further appealed to the citizens to participate and pray for the country ahead of the general elections.