Lusaka, May 12, ZANIS—The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has discouraged all political parties and participating candidates in the August 12 elections against holding campaign rallies.

ECZ Director for Electoral Operations Royd Katongo said during a stakeholders meeting in Lusaka today that rallies are part of super spreaders for COVID-19 as they attract huge crowds.

He advised that political parties and candidates should use other available alternative medium of communication and information dissemination.

“Activities such as rallies are super spreaders. We advise all political parties to do away with rallies because they attract huge crowds. They should instead use alternative means such as zoom, TV, radio and public address systems,” he said.

And Mr Katongo has urged media organisations to ensure fair coverage of all political parties and candidates during the period of campaigns.

He said campaigns for the August 12 general elections will commence tomorrow on May13 and will end on August 11, 2021.

The ECZ Director of Electoral Operations further advised political parties and candidates to conduct all their campaign activities with strict observance of the COVID-19 five golden rules and to also include COVID-19 awareness messages in their campaign.

“Stakeholders in the electoral process including political parties must take full responsibility for what will transpire as a result of failure to adhere to the guidelines recommended by the Technical Committee. The Commission, Ministry of Health and respective agencies should not be blamed in case of any eventualities,” Mr. Katongo stated.

And Assistant Director Health Promotions at the Ministry of Health Kalangwa Kalangwa noted that COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect before, during and after elections.

Dr. Kalangwa urged political parties to respect the rule of law as they embark on their campaign trial and further appealed to the media to include COVID- 19 messages as they disseminate political information.