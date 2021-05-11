Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has launched the programme to construct John Laing mini hospital aimed at taking health services closer to the people of Kanyama area.

Dr. Chanda noted that the construction of John Laing mini hospital is one of government’s promises and commitments to achieving universal health coverage through equity of access to cost effective and quality health care services.

He said John Laing mini hospital is among the 108 mini hospitals that the government has planned to construct across the country.

Dr. Chanda further said once completed, John Laing mini hospital will decongest Kanyama level one hospital.

He disclosed that the mini hospital will have the state of the art medical equipment, water reticulation system, an incinerator, and four staff houses.

“John Laing mini hospital once completed will provide not only outpatient, in patient and maternal and child health services, but will also enhance the health of the catchment community at large as it will be a hub for primary health care services providing both health promotion, disease prevention, and curative health services,” he said.

And Dr. Chanda has disclosed that Lusaka province has so far benefited seven mini hospitals which are complete and fully operational.

He meanwhile thanked the British government for the financial support rendered for the construction of the mini hospital.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the British government for this sustainable and high impact investment which is in line with the government’s resolve to enhance bi-lateral cooperation for the mutual benefits and strengthened friendship for our two countries,” he said.

And Kanyama Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri said the mini hospital in John Laing will reduce the challenges of accessing health services in the area.

Ms. Phiri, who is also the Minister of Gender, commended the government for its continued support towards bettering the lives of the people of Kanyama constituency.

She said the people of Kanyama constituency were grateful to government for the mini hospital which is going to be the first of its kind.

“It is high time that the people of the Kanyama constituency benefit from the national cake because of the hard working President that the country has,” she said.

Meanwhile, a Kanyama resident Alfred Sichimba has appealed to other residents in Kanyama constituency to guard the mini hospital when it is complete and protect it from vandalism.