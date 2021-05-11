9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Feature Politics
Police call for peaceful campaigns

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has urged political players participating in the forthcoming August 12, 2021 general elections to conduct their political activities in a peaceful manner.

Inspector Kanganja cited incidents in previous election campaigns that were plagued with violence by cadres in some political parties.

He explained that the country experienced occurrences where some cadres were deliberately provoking members of opposing political parties by straying into their camps which in most instances resulted in public order disturbance.

Contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka, Inspector Kanganja urged political party leaders to educate their cadres against engaging themselves in acts that may trigger violence.

The inspector General said it was essential for political players to appreciate the need for co-existence by exercising high levels of tolerance for divergent views and avoid engaging themselves in provocative behaviour.

“As political parties commence campaigns in a few days’ time, my advice is for all of them to observe provisions of the law as well as electoral regulations that guide the conduct of political players,” Inspector Kanganja stated.

He indicated that the Zambia Police Service will provide an environment conducive for all political parties to conduct their scheduled activities in a peaceful environment.

He told political players to observe the provisions of the law as well as electoral regulations that guide the conduct of political players, some of them being the electoral code of conduct, Electoral Process Act and other relevant legislations.

The Inspector General advised political parties to submit their campaign schedules to respective regulating officers to allow the police come up with a consolidated plan of all expected political activities.

He further disclosed that the police have trained Community Crime Prevention Units with a view of utilizing a community policing concept to avert violence before, during and after elections.

Inspector Kanganja assured that enough human resources will be deployed to police elections and that all stakeholders in the electoral process have maximum protection.

