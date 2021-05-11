9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Feature Politics
Updated:

Students from 11 Universities and Colleges endorse Lungu for 2021

By Chief Editor
Students from 11 Universities and Colleges endorse Lungu for 2021
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

About 500 students from eleven higher learning institutions have endorsed President Edgar Lungu ahead of August 12 general elections and have since established a coalition called Students Coalition for Lungu 2021.

The institutions are, the University of Zambia, Eden University, National Institute of Public Administration, Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce, UNICHOS, University of Lusaka and Chalimbana university. Others are Zambia Centre for Accountancy, Zambia Open University, Levy Mwanawansa university and Cavendish university.

Meanwhie Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo snubbed the National Students Forum on Party Manifesto where President Lungu was endorsed.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Zambia National Students Union president Steven Kanyakula says students in their resolutions today they have carefully scrutinized and compared the manifesto of the Patriotic Front as regards to education to manifestos of other political parties, they were convinced that the PF and President Lungu need another mandate to govern he nation.

He says the manifesto shows the PF wants to ensure no one is left behind. Mr Kanyakula said students appreciate the investment that President Lungu has made towards education.

“As a student at Levy Mwanawasa University and indeed many other students, we can attest to the tough decisions the President and his predecessor has had to make towards building our infrastructure in education.

He said it was gratifying to note that President Lungu, through the 2021 to 2026 PF manifesto, is promising to expand the student loan scheme to include private universities and we want to categorically state that he has our full support in this endeavor,” he says.

“So today May 11, 2021, we do hereby resolve to support the Patriotic Front manifesto on education and do hereby endorse the candidature of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu ahead of 2021 elections.

About 500 students from eleven higher learning institutions at the event to endorse President Lungu
