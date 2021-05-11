9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

The Official Opening of the KAZUNGULA BRIDGE In Pictures

By Chief Editor
45 views
0
Photo Gallery The Official Opening of the KAZUNGULA BRIDGE In Pictures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Pictures and captions By Emmah Nakapizye/ZANIS

 

The entry point for passengees and vehicles at the newly built Kazungula border post
The entry point for passengees and vehicles at the newly built Kazungula border post

A Tswana representative welcomes guests during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge on the Botswana side
A Tswana representative welcomes guests during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge on the Botswana side

Immigration counter at the newly built passenger terminal at Kazungula one stop border post
Immigration counter at the newly built passenger terminal at Kazungula one stop border post

Inside the passenger terminal at the newly constructed Kazungula one stop border post
Inside the passenger terminal at the newly constructed Kazungula one stop border post

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi welcoming President Edgar Lungu and Mozambican President Flipe Nyusi in Kasane during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi welcoming President Edgar Lungu and Mozambican President Flipe Nyusi in Kasane during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi welcoming President Edgar Lungu and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi in Kasane during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi welcoming President Edgar Lungu and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi in Kasane during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge

Defence Chief salute as the national anthem was being played during the official opening of Kazungula bridge
Defence Chief salute as the national anthem was being played during the official opening of Kazungula bridge

Director General of Immigration Dr Denny Lungu briefing the visiting Heads of State on the newly opened Passenger terminal at Kazungula one stop border post
Director General of Immigration Dr Denny Lungu briefing the visiting Heads of State on the newly opened Passenger terminal at Kazungula one stop border post

Deputy Prime Minister of Eswatini Themba Nhlanganiso Masuku arriving at the official opening of Kazungula bridge
Deputy Prime Minister of Eswatini Themba Nhlanganiso Masuku arriving at the official opening of Kazungula bridge

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Guest of Honour with President Edgar Lungu following proceedings during the official opening of Kazungula bridge
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Guest of Honour with President Edgar Lungu following proceedings during the official opening of Kazungula bridge

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Guest of Honour delivering his speech to officially open the Kazungula bridge
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Guest of Honour delivering his speech to officially open the Kazungula bridge

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi cutting the ribbon to officially open the newly constructed Kazungula bridge
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi cutting the ribbon to officially open the newly constructed Kazungula bridge

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and President Edgar Lungu waving to the crowd after officially opening the newly constructed Kazungula bridge
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and President Edgar Lungu waving to the crowd after officially opening the newly constructed Kazungula bridge

Government officials at the official opening of the Kazungula bridge
Government officials at the official opening of the Kazungula bridge

Group picture of Heads of State after official opening of the Kazungula one stop border post on the Zambian side
Group picture of Heads of State after official opening of the Kazungula one stop border post on the Zambian side

Heads of states follow proceedings during the official opening of Kazungula bridge
Heads of states follow proceedings during the official opening of Kazungula bridge

Heads of states touring the Kazungula bridge shortly before official opening
Heads of states touring the Kazungula bridge shortly before official opening

Heads of state pose for a grop picture shortly after official opening of Kazungula Bridge
Heads of state pose for a grop picture shortly after official opening of Kazungula Bridge

Heads of states touring the Kazungula bridge
Heads of states touring the Kazungula bridge

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi President Edgar Lungu and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi arriving at the opening of Kazungula bridge in Kasane
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi President Edgar Lungu and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi arriving at the opening of Kazungula bridge in Kasane

President Edgar Lungu and other heads of State arriving at the official opening of the Kazungula one stop border post on the Zambian side
President Edgar Lungu and other heads of State arriving at the official opening of the Kazungula one stop border post on the Zambian side

President Edgar Lungu cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula bridge on the Zambian side whilst other Heads of state look on
President Edgar Lungu cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula bridge on the Zambian side whilst other Heads of state look on

President Edgar Lungu cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula one stop border post passenger terminal on the Zambian side whilst other Heads of state look on
President Edgar Lungu cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula one stop border post passenger terminal on the Zambian side whilst other Heads of state look on

President Edgar Lungu cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula bridge on the Zambian side
President Edgar Lungu cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula bridge on the Zambian side

President Edgar Lungu delivering his speech during the official opening of the Kazungula Bridge
President Edgar Lungu delivering his speech during the official opening of the Kazungula Bridge

President Edgar Lungu and President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi arriving to officially open the Kazungula bridge
President Edgar Lungu and President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi arriving to officially open the Kazungula bridge

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi unveils the plaque to officially open the Kazungula one stop border post whilst President Edgar Lungu looks on
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi unveils the plaque to officially open the Kazungula one stop border post whilst President Edgar Lungu looks on

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi pops the baloons to officially open the Kazungula bridge from the Botswana side whilst other heads of states look on
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi pops the baloons to officially open the Kazungula bridge from the Botswana side whilst other heads of states look on

President Edgar Lungu unveils the plaque at Kazungula bridge one stop border post on the Zambian side whilst other Heads of state look on
President Edgar Lungu unveils the plaque at Kazungula bridge one stop border post on the Zambian side whilst other Heads of state look on

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi delivering his speech during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi delivering his speech during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge

President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula bridge from the Botswana side whilst other heads of states look on
President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula bridge from the Botswana side whilst other heads of states look on

President Edgar Lungu walks to the podium to deliver his speech during the official opening of the Kazungula Bridge
President Edgar Lungu walks to the podium to deliver his speech during the official opening of the Kazungula Bridge

President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi delivering his speech during the official opening of Kazungula Bridge
President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi delivering his speech during the official opening of Kazungula Bridge

Presidents listening to nation anthems being played during the official opening of Kazungula border post
Presidents listening to nation anthems being played during the official opening of Kazungula border post

Presidents stand as national anthems are being played during the offcial opening of Kazungula bridge
Presidents stand as national anthems are being played during the offcial opening of Kazungula bridge

SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawerence Tax delivering her speech during the official opening of Kazungula bridge
SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawerence Tax delivering her speech during the official opening of Kazungula bridge

The newly built Kazungula bridge
The newly built Kazungula bridge

Pictures and captions By Emmah Nakapizye/ZANIS

Previous articleZambia, IMF again fail to agree on bail out terms, talks to continue

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Photo GalleryChief Editor - 0

The Official Opening of the KAZUNGULA BRIDGE In Pictures

Pictures and captions By Emmah Nakapizye/ZANIS   Pictures and captions By Emmah Nakapizye/ZANIS
Read more

More Articles In This Category

- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.