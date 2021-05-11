Photo Gallery Updated: May 11, 2021 The Official Opening of the KAZUNGULA BRIDGE In Pictures By Chief Editor May 11, 2021 45 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery The Official Opening of the KAZUNGULA BRIDGE In Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com Pictures and captions By Emmah Nakapizye/ZANIS The entry point for passengees and vehicles at the newly built Kazungula border post A Tswana representative welcomes guests during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge on the Botswana side Immigration counter at the newly built passenger terminal at Kazungula one stop border post Inside the passenger terminal at the newly constructed Kazungula one stop border post President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi welcoming President Edgar Lungu and Mozambican President Flipe Nyusi in Kasane during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi welcoming President Edgar Lungu and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi in Kasane during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge Defence Chief salute as the national anthem was being played during the official opening of Kazungula bridge Director General of Immigration Dr Denny Lungu briefing the visiting Heads of State on the newly opened Passenger terminal at Kazungula one stop border post Deputy Prime Minister of Eswatini Themba Nhlanganiso Masuku arriving at the official opening of Kazungula bridge DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Guest of Honour with President Edgar Lungu following proceedings during the official opening of Kazungula bridge DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Guest of Honour delivering his speech to officially open the Kazungula bridge DRC President Felix Tshisekedi cutting the ribbon to officially open the newly constructed Kazungula bridge DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and President Edgar Lungu waving to the crowd after officially opening the newly constructed Kazungula bridge Government officials at the official opening of the Kazungula bridge Group picture of Heads of State after official opening of the Kazungula one stop border post on the Zambian side Heads of states follow proceedings during the official opening of Kazungula bridge Heads of states touring the Kazungula bridge shortly before official opening Heads of state pose for a grop picture shortly after official opening of Kazungula Bridge Heads of states touring the Kazungula bridge Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi President Edgar Lungu and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi arriving at the opening of Kazungula bridge in Kasane President Edgar Lungu and other heads of State arriving at the official opening of the Kazungula one stop border post on the Zambian side President Edgar Lungu cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula bridge on the Zambian side whilst other Heads of state look on President Edgar Lungu cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula one stop border post passenger terminal on the Zambian side whilst other Heads of state look on President Edgar Lungu cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula bridge on the Zambian side President Edgar Lungu delivering his speech during the official opening of the Kazungula Bridge President Edgar Lungu and President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi arriving to officially open the Kazungula bridge President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi unveils the plaque to officially open the Kazungula one stop border post whilst President Edgar Lungu looks on President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi pops the baloons to officially open the Kazungula bridge from the Botswana side whilst other heads of states look on President Edgar Lungu unveils the plaque at Kazungula bridge one stop border post on the Zambian side whilst other Heads of state look on President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi delivering his speech during the official opening of the Kazungula bridge President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi cuts the ribbon to officially open the Kazungula bridge from the Botswana side whilst other heads of states look on President Edgar Lungu walks to the podium to deliver his speech during the official opening of the Kazungula Bridge President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi delivering his speech during the official opening of Kazungula Bridge Presidents listening to nation anthems being played during the official opening of Kazungula border post Presidents stand as national anthems are being played during the offcial opening of Kazungula bridge SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawerence Tax delivering her speech during the official opening of Kazungula bridge The newly built Kazungula bridge Pictures and captions By Emmah Nakapizye/ZANIS Previous articleZambia, IMF again fail to agree on bail out terms, talks to continue LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! 