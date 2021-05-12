9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Sports
FAZ CB Province Boss Promises More Money For Copperbelt Cup

FAZ Copperbelt Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu has promised improved prize money for the provincial cup winners next season.

2021 FAZ Copperbelt Provincial champions Konkola Blades received K20, 000 as the grand prize with runners up Ndola United walking away with K10, 000.

Bronze winners Jumulo got K7, 500 and Mufulira Blackpool, who finished fourth, received K5, 000.

In an interview, Ndhlovu said his committee will find sponsors for prizes next season.

‘I think we organized the tournament well although the prizes were not that good,’ he said.

‘We are hoping that the next cups to come prizes must be more attractive. We are going to ensure that we get sponsors for the cups,’ Ndhlovu.

The ex-Nkana vice chairman was impressed with the organisation of the inaugural provincial cup.

‘I think this has been very wonderful and well organised. I am happy that the security was in place and the tournament was incident free. Even the games were wonderful. Exciting final plus third and fourth playoff, all going into penalties,’ Ndhlovu said.

Previous articleLeaders counselled

