Rural News
Kalumbila woman survives arson attack

A 49 year old woman of Kachinga village in Musele chiefdom in Kalumbila district in North-Western Province has sustained multiple burns after her house was set ablaze by unknown people.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase confirmed the incident in a statement today.

“Be informed that police in Kalumbila received a report of Arson, which occurred today 11 May 2021 between 01:00 hours and 02:00 hours at Kachinga village in Kisasa area Kalumbila reported by male Muzenzi John aged 36 of Kalumbila Housing…a concerned citizen who phoned and informed the police that the house of female Muyembe Maggy was set on fire by unknown persons,” Mr Njase said.

He stated that several household goods valued at K1, 400 and cash money amounting to K400 were burnt in the fire.

Mr Njase said suspected petrol fuel was poured through the sitting room door and later setting the house ablaze, causing the victim, Maggy Muyembe to sustain some multiple burns on her whole body.

He explained that police visited the scene and found that several assorted properties of the victim were burnt.

“The whole sitting room smelt suspected petrol fuel, the victim was rushed to hospital and though with severe burns her condition is stable,” Mr Njase added.

He said the fire brigade will be engaged to carry out a fire investigation.

