The Ministry of Health in Kasenengwa district has beaten the quarterly target for Cervical Cancer Screening.

District Health Director (DHD) Dingase Mvula said the ministry managed to screen 189 women for cervical cancer against the quarterly target of 188 in the first quarter of the year.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS yesterday, Dr Mvula said out of the 189 women that were screened, 10 were found positive for cervical cancer.

The 10 positive cases, two were treated within the district while eight cases were referred to Chipata Central Hospital for further medical attention as they were in an advanced stage.

‘’We managed to screen 189 women in the first quarter against our target of 188. Out of the number we screened, 10 were found positive.

“ Two cases were treated within our district with cryotherapy (freezing) while the rest were referred to Chipata Central Hospital for Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP) due to the size of the lesions’’ she said.

The static screening equipment was installed at Madzimawe Rural Health Centre but that trained health personnel do conduct outreach programs in various health facilities to enable more women access the services at their door steps.

Dr Mvula has since urged women to consider going for cervical cancer screening as it can be treated if found in early stages and stop it from spreading.

Dr Mvula said her ministry will enhance sensitisation especially to the traditional leadership as people have a lot of misconceptions about the procedure.

She said some women think the procedure is very painful and instruments used are big which can damage the intestines hence the need to enhance sensitisation in communities.

Zambia is currently experiencing a high burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) with significant consequences on morbidity and mortality. Among the four NCDs, cancer has had significant morbidity and mortality, especially cancers that affect women.

A national strategic framework for the management and control of cervical, breast, and prostate cancers, and retinoblastoma in Zambia has put in place for 2016-2021.