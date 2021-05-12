First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has urged youths to take a leading role in the reforestation and landscape restoration programmes.

Dr Kaunda said planting valuable trees such as the mukula was one way of restoring nature and creating wealth for generations to come.

The Former Head of State emphasized that he will remain passionate about tree planting as he did during his time in office.

He made the remarks at his house yesterday through the son Tliyenji Kaunda when an organisation called Mukula Forever donated and planted 100 trees at his residence.

Dr Kaunda, stated that as a Goodwill Ambassador of Zambia plant a million initiative, he remains enthusiastic about the preservation of the ecosystem.

“I know that youths have a lot of energy which needs to be directed in the right cause. After we received the donation of the 100 trees, instead of getting other people to plant, we gave you this portion of land to do the planting yourselves a thing which is commendable and should be carried on,” charged Dr Kaunda.

The First Republican President commended the youth led organisation for having planned to plant 100 Mukula trees at the plots of both the living and departed Presidents.

He pointed out that it was encouraging that an idea of Mukula tree planting has been born domestically at a time when people grabble with indiscriminate cutting of the specie.

And Mukula Forever Organisation Director Mubanga Vwalika explained that the donation of 100 Mukula sub-lings to the First Head of State was part of celebrating his 97th birthday.

The visibly amused Mr Vwalika said his organisation that has the presence in Lusaka, Muchinga and Copperbelt provinces has a target of planting 1 million trees this year.

Mr Vwalika explained that the 150 member environmentally oriented organisation will continue working with key stakeholders in the protection of nature in order to curb the deforestation in the country.

“Our project is not just about planting trees it is also about changing destines. As youths we encourage each other to thrive and be the best that we can be. Through this project we know a lot of youth will go back to school and become great leaders of our country,” he stressed.

He further hailed the office of the first Republican President for having been keen on the planting of trees and restoration of nature in the country.